Last week, Bantu Events Africa dancehall singer Ayire Saddam alias Vyper Ranking dropped the uplifting visuals for his trending brand new jam “Take It Slow” on which he features Winnie Nwagi.

The song has received a warm welcome across online music streaming platforms and on mainstream media as it is on rotation.

With the way how the song has gone viral, Vyper Ranking believes that it deserves to be nominated for BET Awards 2023.

He explains that he is the only artist who deserves a nod at the prestigious awards adding that the songs usually nominated at the awards are usually rubbish.

Songs like #TakeitSlow Should be nominated for BET Awards etc instead of the other rubbish they fool us with. Trust me Uganda am the only one you have. Vyper Ranking

Vyper Ranking is one of the dancehall artists who have worked pretty hard to rise through the ranks and the direction in which he is steering his boat is promising big achievements.

Well, we wait to see how everything will peter out concerning Vyper Ranking’s desire to have his song nominated for the BET.