If you are the kind of person who runs multiple errands on a daily basis, chances are high that USSD codes are not your thing.

With telecom companies now offering more than just calls and SMS services, you definitely need a tool that will help you access it all in one bunch. That’s where an appreciable solution in the My Airtel mobile application comes in handy.

Introduction

The My Airtel app, available for both Android and iOS devices, is the fastest route you have to manage everything related to your Airtel connection.

Forget about memorizing a USSD code for all that you need. Whether it’s buying data, paying a utility bill, sending money, or making a withdrawal request; it’s all a fingertip away in the app!

The beauty of it is that it is built for everyone. For an app its size — it’s a mere 10MBs on the Google Play Store — you’re just a download away from simplifying your transaction activity. That’s exactly what we did, and this review is based on the experience so far.

Design

The My Airtel app is quite simply done, probably to give you the very best experience when using it. With a variety of services available for you to choose from, the app design gives you full visibility of everything you would wish to access through the app.

The navigation is fluid, a 10/10 for the app; and something extra beautiful about the app is that you can manage both your phone account and Airtel money account on the go.

Did we mention that there is an integration to Airtel TV direct from the app? You basically have an option of turning on the TV from the MyAirtel app on the go, simply at a click of a button.

The overall menu alignment and button placement are on point. Not to forget, the availability of other additional services including the ability to search for Airtel shops near you, a notification section, and quick help on any queries you might have.

Let’s dive deep into the experience.

User experience

Using the My Airtel app is relative to having a remote control for your TV screen. You get to manage your account with full visibility of your wallet and data balances as well as quicker access to the recharge and transaction options.

Three features stand out on the app, besides the overall swift navigation.

First is the integration of Airtel Money into the app. Having a single app that does it all makes things rather simpler, especially for a customer that wants to have a consolidated account of all their Airtel activity. If you have some money in your account and wish to use it to recharge your data bundles, you don’t have to first determine how much you have or need to get it done — it’s all in your palm.

Second is the ability to scan QR codes and pay for goods and services. In the top right corner, just next to the notification icon, there is the option to easily make your Airtel Money Pay payments with just a scan. As long as your camera is set to capture, you are good to go!

Beautifully, you can add the QR code from your gallery, in case you have already taken an image of it before, or enter the phone or merchant till number to pay to if at all that’s what they can avail. Plus, the app can generate for you your QR code to share with others to pay to your account. Isn’t that awesome?

The third amazing feature of the MyAirtel app is the ability to track your Airtel Money expenses, especially if you are the kind that accounts for every shilling spent. In the event that you lost the identity of a transaction made and need to track it, this feature comes in handy.

Performance

Like all smartphone apps, the My Airtel app operates on mobile data. And for this case, it has to be an Airtel data connection. This implies that you have to recharge your bundle, if you run out of data, to access it — a limit that Airtel should think of revising to allow for access even with other internet connections.

That said, the app performs very well without visible bugs or crashes and — from experience — solves the hiccups that come with using USSD codes to complete transactions.

Comparison

When compared with MTN Uganda’s service apps, the MyAirtel app stands out by far. MTN has two different applications for prepaid services and mobile money services respectively; which two Airtel combines in its application.

Secondly, using the MTN MoMo app to send money from mobile to bank has always resulted in error messages, usually due to failed integrations between the parties. However, the trial done with My Airtel to send money from mobile to bank was successful with a detailed checklist available to determine that the transaction is done properly and promptly.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the My Airtel app is simply done to give you the very best experience when using it. The app performs very well without visible bugs or crashes and — from experience — solves the hiccups that come with using USSD codes to complete transactions. Additionally, the navigation is fluid and you can manage both your phone account and Airtel money account on the go.