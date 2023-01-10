A couple of Ugandan celebrities have expressed their disgust at the women that were seen battering a girl identified as Pretty Nichole because of a man in a video that went viral on Monday.

On Monday 9th January 2023, a video of an unidentified female being assaulted by two other ladies made rounds on the internet.

In the video, a young-looking girl identified as Pretty Nichole is cornered in a house by three other females who confront her about dating a man who supposedly belonged to one of them.

They then start harassing her with slaps, hair pulling, and canes as they pour water on her while commanding her to stop seeing the man in question.

Police confirm hunt for girls seen beating another over a man in viral video

The video has since attracted a massive uproar from netizens who kept asking Police to find the culprits and bring them to book for the violent conduct.

Upon watching the video, a few public figures were disgusted by the actions of violence and they aired their opinions on the video.

Below are some of those reactions from Sheilah Gashumba, Dianah Nabatanzi, Bruno K, Patrick Salvado, Fifi Da Queen, among others: