The Uganda constitutional court has declared that section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act, 2011 which has always seen opposition members dragged to court and detained is unconstitutional.

The court ruling that took place today, awarded costs to the Petitioners which has been deemed a rare act seen by the court.

The law is said to be vague, overly broad, and ambiguous with the notion that it doesn’t hold enough water for any legal debate.

According to lawyer Tonny Tumukunde, the law cuts out the freedom of speech in a free and democratic society and doesn’t specify what conduct constitutes offensive communication.

He adds that in a democratic society, prosecuting people for the content of their communication is a violation that falls within the guarantees of freedom of expression in a democratic society.

Based on the information gathered by this website, the court ordered the arrests concerning Computer Misuse Act should be halted.