In his free time, National Unity Platform (NUP) lawmaker Hilary Kiyaga, better known as Dr. Hilderman, hits the studio and records music in order to keep his talent polished.

The Mawokota North MP has made this known by announcing how he is set to drop a 12-track music album any time soon.

He notes that the album has been selected from the 25 songs he recorded during the musical break that he took to focus on his political career.

He adds that his album is titled “Favor” although he is yet to disclose when he plans to release it for public consumption.

“Away from legislation, am DR: HILDERMAN the artist. Ladies and gentlemen, after a lot of time in the studio, the album is ready,” he said.

“The 12-track album has been selected from the 25 songs I’ve recorded during this musical break. The team opted to name the album “FAVOR”. Shasha Vibes on the last touches of the video for our introduction single Murder Dem,” he added.

Since it is still a fresh year, let’s wait patiently for its release as Dr. Hilderman bounces back musically.