Singer Grace Namuwulya, better known as Grace Khan, is gutted by the loss of her father, Mr. Michael Njagala.

The “Njakufa Naye” singer shared the unfortunate news concerning the passing of his dad through her socials on Tuesday 10th January 2023.

She revealed that her dad has been sick and battling several illnesses for some good period of time till he lost the fight.

Grace Khan went ahead to disclose that she is heartbroken following the sudden passing of her dad as her followers flooded the comment section to send in their heartfelt condolences.

We will be updating you with the details of what could have caused the death of Grace Khan’s dad.

Dear Friends my Real Dad has just passed on now ! He has been sick ! Mukama yakamujjulula Kati !! Wummula milembe Dad @Mr Njagala Micheal!! Naye emyaka jino Nedda Grace Khan

May the Lord strengthen Grace Khan and her family through this trying moment.