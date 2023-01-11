In a 10-minute audio, Social Political analyst Frank Gashumba rants about the disrespect that his daughter Sheilah Carol Gashumba shows him.

The outspoken public figure poured out his heart and frustrations that he is facing with his daughter through an audio clip that has since gone viral.

In the audio clip, Frank Gashumba is heard ranting to a lady identified as Diana about how he is disappointed Sheila’s acts of sleeping outside yet she has a place at his house.

He narrates that one day he was forced to pick her up from Cayenne Restaurant and Lounge to return her home, an act which left Sheilah deeply embarrassed before him.

Frank reveals how Sheilah has for long denied him a chance to look at the contracts she signed with Next Media and Choplife yet he always wants to give her the best financial advice as a parent.

He also does not leave out how hard he has worked to provide Sheilah with whatever she needs in life including enrolling her in expensive schools like Taibah and Galaxy International where he always spent close to $4000 per term.

In a quite disappointed tone, Frank claims that Sheilah has failed to use the limelight well by investing her money in useful brands but only spends it on outings and partying with lousy friends.

The political and social activist believes Sheilah Gashumba’s brand is worth more than she has been able to achieve from it and he believes it is because of the friends she has surrounded herself with.