Events promoter Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex and his MC, Jjuuko Francis have been granted bail by Makindye Magistrates Court and ordered to pay Shs2 million each.

Their sureties including Musa Kavuma and Juma Balunya were ordered to pay a non-cash bond of Shs20m each and were also ordered to return to court on February 7, 2023.

In the morning session hearing, Abtex had to answer nine offenses of rash and negligent acts then the prosecution side added four more charges to make it 13.

Abtex through his lawyer Erias Lukwago denied all the charges before Makindye Court grade one magistrate Iga Adiru as the fresh charges indicated he failed to avail an ambulance at the venue as a requirement by the security.

The fresh charges further revealed that Abtex and his crew knowingly closed all the other gates and left only one open which was used for both exit and entrance.

The promoter and his MC, Jjuuko are now charged with 13 counts of rash and negligent acts that caused the death of 11 people and injured two at Freedom City mall in Makindye-Ssabagabo.