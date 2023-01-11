Ex-media personality Mariat Candace Nasasira is overjoyed for the two years she has spent in marriage with the lover of her life Ibrahim Ssegawa Jumba.

The former Galaxy FM presenter Mariat Candace was officially married to Ibrahim Ssegawa Jumba on 9th January 2021.

Mariat and Ibrahim have since welcomed a daughter Ayra Ssegawa who was born on 25th October 2022 which coincides with Mariat’s birthday.

The couple celebrated their 2nd year anniversary on Monday and in a message written on her Instagram, Mariat revealed how special her hubby is in her life.

“When you find your person, it makes you want to be the best version of yourself,” Mariat Candace who now lives in Sweden partly wrote on her Instagram account.

“2 years down, forever to go, In Sha Allah,” she added. “Happy Anniversary Daddy Ayra, Thank you for being an amazing hubby and Dad. 9/01/21.”

Congratulations to the couple!