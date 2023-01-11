Source Managament artist Spice Diana claims that she has one of the most beautiful bodies, legs, and thighs in the country.

In 2018, Cindy Sanyu acknowledged that she is aware of how men attend her shows just to have a glimpse of her cute legs and thick thighs.

It seems like she has since gained competition from several fellow female artists including Spice Diana who now claims to have taken over her spot.

While addressing the media at the press conference for her forthcoming concert, Spice Diana revealed how she has the sexiest legs and thighs in Uganda.

Spice made the statements while revealing how she will not be overly skimply dressed at her concert slated for this Friday (13th January) at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

“Trust me, although I have a very good body, nice looking thighs, and you all know that I have the sexiest legs in Uganda, but I do not go overboard (with skimpy outfits) because I know my limits as an artist,” she said.

Spice is widely known for her beautiful music and fashion sense but is sometimes criticised for wearing very short outfits.

Do you concur with her statement?