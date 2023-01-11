Police confirm that they only have Kaftah Queen in their custody as they continue the search for the four other suspects in the Pretty Nicole assault video.

Pretty Nicole, believed to be a teenager, was attacked by fellow females in the areas of Kira and beaten supposedly over a man.

Following the viral video that made rounds on Monday, Police have been carrying out investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.

The major culprit identified as Kaftah Queen was subsequently arrested and detained on Monday.

Kaftah after being arrested

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed on Wednesday morning that they are on a hunt for four other suspects in the case.

Through Twitter, Owoyesigyire cleared the air after landing on a tweet by a blog stating that the three girls in the video had already been arrested following a tip-off by Asan Kasingye.

Owoyesigyire trashed the reports, questioning the level of professionalism of some media outlets before confirming that only one suspect had been arrested.

“How professional are some of these media outlets? Asan Kasingye was only asking to know whether they were arrested and you guys are just putting it out there as confirmation of arrest,” the tweet partly reads.

“The Police has only one suspect (Kafta Queen, 18 ) and we still looking for four others,” Owoyesigyire adds.