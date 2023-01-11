While appreciating Eddy Kenzo for accepting a cameo role in the new local TV series dubbed Juniors Drama Club (JDC), Malaika Nnyanzi Tenshi poured her heart out for the Big Talent Entertainment singer.

The JDC series started showing last week and it features a couple of local media, film, and music stars including Canary Mugume, Natasha Sinayobye, Malaika Nnyanzi, Diana Nabatanzi, Gaetano Kaggwa, Bruno K, Brian Mulondo, Uncle Mo, Sammy Wetala, among others.

Created by Allan Manzi, the series features a cameo appearance by Grammy award nominee Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo.

On Tuesday, Malaika Nnyanzi poured her heart out in appreciation of the singer for sparing time and making effort to be part of the series.

She described him as an amazing friend, supportive, a national treasure, mentor, big brother, and so much more in this long letter she wrote on Instagram.

She attached an emotional video in which – with tears rolling down her eyes – she is seen giving Kenzo a very long warm hug as they have a deep chat.

A love & appreciation letter to Eddy Kenzo. Those are tears of joy. Many people say that they have your back and that they are there for you but few come through when you need them. My amazing friend Eddy, came through for me in the BIGGEST way. This man, who is one of the busiest and booked pple alive, cleared out a day and drove all the way to Matugga for me. I truly felt God’s support so much that day. It had been a tough couple of months and Allah worked through his servant Eddy to tell me not to give up. Some of the kids at the school even asked their teachers “Is it Christmas today? Because Kenzo is here” so sweet. Eddy, mukwano, words can never begin to express how much what you did, meant to me. You have been a mentor and big brother to me for so many years (he gives the best relationship advice btw, he has saved me from bad decisions so many times). Your kind and generous heart is unmatched. We are blessed to have you. Young Mandela, you are a National Treasure. May Allah continue to bless you. Nkwagala nnyo Eddy wange. Your friendship has and continues to be a blessing in my life. A special hug and kiss goes to my sweet Melissa Mulungi. Malaika Nnyanzi Tenshi