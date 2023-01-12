Despite noting that she will not be vowing not to dwell much on the leaked audio yesterday, Sheilah Gashumba has dropped some exciting information regarding her relationship with her father Frank Gashumba.

In an audio that leaked online, Frank Gashumba revealed how despite being a good parent, his daughter Sheilah Gashumba disrespects him.

Seemingly in deep pain, Frank said that Sheilah no longer gives him time and always arrives late at their appointments, and does not sleep at home.

He also revealed how she hides information to do with her financial transactions from him before commenting rather harshly about her wrong choice in picking friends and lovers.

This afternoon, the NBS Tv presenter noted how the leaked audio conversation is old. She claims it was recorded last year in September.

She further reveals how her relationship with her father has greatly improved since September and that she sees him every two days.

An audio that was recorded in September that I only heard yesterday. Funny thing is I was with my dad for lunch yesterday before all this drama happened and I see my dad every two days ever since September and we talk 4 times in a day but now everyone wants to give their advice! Sheilah gashumba