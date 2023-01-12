2021 presidential candidate John Katumba is eyeing to bounce back in the music industry after taking a long break since he dropped “Katumba Oye” during the campaigning period.

John Katumba pleaded with established artists to give a helping hand to rising musicians during an interview on Sanyuka TV, where he also hinted on his plans of dropping a new music album very soon.

In the interview, he instilled hope among his fans saying he is going to release new songs that are going to take the music industry by storm.

Also Read: John Katumba shows off ‘official first lady’

He further promised that if all goes well for him in his plans, he will be supportive of the arts sector by setting up recording studios in upcountry regions.

John Katumba claims that this is the only way many talented and young musicians can get to the top through supporting their craft and creativity.

Just stay hopeful as I am about to release a new music album very soon. I call upon established artists to give a hand to the upcoming musicians and that is how the industry will grow. My focus on the music business is that I want to add a brick by setting up studios in upcountry regions. John Katumba