Controversial Ugandan socialite Sheila Nandege popularly known as Nalongo Don Zella is fuming about how Kampala hairdressers have smelly armpits.

The US-based socialite and businesswoman has been in the country since the festive season together with her family.

She notes that on a recent visit to have her hair shaved at an undisclosed saloon in Kampala, she encountered a stinky hairdresser.

She likens the hairdresser’s stinking armpits to the smell of garlic. “How can someone have armpits that smell like garlic?”

She revealed that when her children visited the same saloon they returned with similar reviews and she cannot understand how grownups can stink that bad.

Don Zella now urges salon workers and hairdressers to take keen notice of their hygiene and make sure they smell well before they embark on their jobs.

She advises them to make use of deodorants to solve the problem of stinking armpits.

“Dear hairdressers in Uganda, please kindly learn to use deodorants but enkwawa yabadde enzise at one hair salon I cut my hair I won’t disclose. When my kids went for the hair appointment it was the same thing,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Please help yourself. Omuntu nakuyisamu enkwawa nge elinga katungulu chum. Please do it for your jobs. Came in peace, simububi. Yonja omulimu gwo!”