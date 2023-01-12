Mbale-based singer Nofia Ug, real name Abdallah Hadadi Muyambala, has released his very first project of 2023 dubbed ‘Badimile’.

‘Badimile’ is literally translated to mean ‘They Have To Run’. It is a dancehall song in which he sings about the story of a braggart woman who was left at the bar by guys because of her pride

“It’s a story of a girl who went to the bar with some guys but because of ordering expensive things and bragging, guys left her in the bar,” Nofia Ug explains to Mbu.ug.

Sang in Lumasaba – a language popular amongst people from Mbale in Eastern Uganda – the song is quite groovy and one you can dance to while still picking the message embedded within the lyrics.

The song was produced by Pyret Beats and the visuals which feature renowned dancer Eddie Wizzy were shot by Simon SPK Films.

About Nofia Ug

Signed to Magic World Entertainment, Nofia Ug, real name Abdallah Hadadi Mayambala describes himself as a versatile artist from Mbale and one of the very best musicians in Eastern Uganda.

“Am a versatile musician. I do Amapiano and Afro-Beat,” he says as he tells us more about the root of his inspiration to do Amapiano music.

“I loved singing since I was in primary but didn’t have funds to make even one song. I was really from a very poor family. I stopped my studies in S4 because of school fees and went to Nairobi to look for greener pastures.

“I then later moved to South Africa and then when I got some money decided to come back to Uganda and focus on my long-time dream,” Nofia Ug tells Mbu.ug.

Nofia Ug grew up in a poor background with his grandmother who raised him in Eastern Uganda. He did not know much about his father until he was about fifteen years old.

“I grew up not knowing my father. When I was fifteen years old, I was shown my dad but a few years later, he died so I just had to grow up hustling,” he says.

He dreams of becoming one of the biggest Ugandan artists and 2023 could be the year he achieves his goal. Take a gaze at the new visuals below: