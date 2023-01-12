Sheilah Gashumba has finally spoken about the leaked audio of her father Frank Gashumba exposing how disrespectful she is toward him.

In the audio that leaked on Wednesday, Frank Gashumba while talking to a lady identified as Diana reveals how she is in pain over Sheilah’s disrespectful ways and how she no longer heeds his advice.

He also pocks her choices when picking friends and takes a swipe at her boyfriend whom he claims is too broke to even afford a car.

The audio has since been spreading like a wildfire on social media as netizens awaited Sheilah’s response.

In a much more reserved manner than we often see the NBS TV presenter do, she tweeted noting that she will not fuel the fire that is already spreading.

She revealed that she does not talk about her family or relationships no matter the situation and hence vowed to leave the matter at that.

“One fact is I don’t talk about my family or my relationships no matter the situation. I don’t need to explain myself to people because I know who I am. This is the first and last comment I’m giving about this audio going around. Goodnight perfect parents and children,” she wrote.