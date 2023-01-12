Local songstress Sophie Nantongo is in hot waters following accusations of being involved in fraud of large sums of money.

Sophie Nantongo whose relationship factor tree has over time confused many of her followers as she always hops from one partner to another is accused of making off with Shs11m that belonged to one of her clients she had promised to get a job in America.

The singer who we last recall being in a serious relationship with coach Sam Simbwa allegedly met with her accuser in June and discussed flying him to America by October.

The promise, however, didn’t come to pass till her client dragged her to Jinja Road Police in December demanding a refund of his money.

Also Read: Kapa Cat threatens to sue rising artist accusing her record label of fraud

She managed to leave the police cells on bail after paying Shs3m and promising to clear the balance in January something that she has delayed doing.

This has forced the client to publicize the situation in the media, letting the world know that the singer is a fraudster.