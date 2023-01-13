Celebrity power couple; Andrew Kabuura and Flavia Tumusiime are expecting their second child, who they revealed is on the way.

The celebrity couple announced the great news via their social media handles through a video as Flavia Tumusiime flaunted her baby bump.

The yet-to-be-born child will be a sibling to Liam Ahabwe Kabuura, who will be turning three years old on April 10th.

The pair shared the great news as they marked their fourth marriage anniversary in style.

“Today we make 4yrs in marriage. New family member on the way. We thank the Lord! ❤️ @Mizzflav. Andrew Kabuura

The two love birds walked down the aisle on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

The holy matrimonial function was conducted from All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero and the reception was hosted at Kampala Serena Hotel.

In a recent interview, Flavia Tumusiime shocked the nation when she revealed that they dated for about seven years before getting hitched.

We congratulate the couple on their night duties as theu expect to grow their family with the addition of a member!