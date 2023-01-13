Singer Cosign, real name Bartson Lutalo, is in a battle for child custody with his ex-lover and seeks legal advice from his fans to help solve the matter.

On January 11th, Cosign’s son celebrated his birthday but he did not celebrate it with him. In a tweet, he revealed that he cannot spend time with him anymore.

The singer cryptically revealed how he is not in the custody of his son and despite trying for over five years to spend time with him, he has failed.

“It’s my Son’s birthday and worst case I can’t spend time with him. Over issues no one will be able to understand. Since it’s women’s rights over men. Well Happy birthday My son I have been trying for the past. 5 years and definitely one day this shall pass. I love You,” he tweeted.

Cosign takes four months break off music over health issues and personal improvement See more

He further revealed that he has been accused of not being a responsible father to his child yet he has really tried to reach out.

Cosign then asked for help and legal advice from his followers.

“Concerning this issue, somebody help me out on this. How do I approach this matter? With me having little knowledge and being falsely accused of not being a responsible father yet (I) have tried to reach out. Nkoole Ki Kati? I need help, legal advice, or something. I want to see my son that’s all,” he tweeted on Thursday.