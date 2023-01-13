Buziga-based audio producer and beat maker at Legend Production, producer D’mario, and his colleagues are being charged with ‘simple robbery’ after upcoming singer Jupiter Lee dragged them to Katwe Police Station.

D’mario is known for hit songs such as “After Quarantine” by Hatim n Dokey, “Muyayu” by Mudra, and “Anainama” by Nina Roz among many others.

He is reported to have allegedly connived with his buddies at his studio to assault the uprising singer.

Jupiter Lee, who hails from Kamwempe narrated that he went to Producer D’mario’s studio in Bugiza with the aim of recording a good song that would usher him into the music business.

Upon arrival, he was treated to a warm welcome and had a great day with the producer. They agreed on the payment terms and conditions under which they were to work.

Jupiter Lee and D’mario agreed to work on audio production for one of his songs at a fee of Shs400k but the former first paid an installment of Shs 350k and recorded the song.

Towards Christmas on 23rd December 2022, Jupiter Lee made a return to the studio to find out how far the producer had worked regarding the music project.

With the memories still fresh in his mind, tears flowing down his cheeks, Jupiter Lee recalls that it was a rainy Friday when he underwent mistreatment from the producer’s colleagues who roughed him up, beat him, and also stole from him as the producer just looked on without saying a word.

He explained that there was a guy who identified himself as manager Arafat who called upon a colleague, beat him, and forcefully took his money worth Shs200k from his pockets, leaving him with only his mobile phone but taking away his memory card.

Jupiter Lee stresses that he had to trek from Buziga back to Kawempe after all the money he had on him had been taken away by the goons at Producer D’mario’s studio.

He apparently wants to be compensated with Shs3m for the damages and pain that was inflicted on him by Producer D’mario and his colleagues.

I paid shs350k for audio production. He steals from upcoming artists. They stole 200k from my pockets on a rainy day 23rd of December. I had to trek from Luwafu, Salaama road back to Kawempe. They beat me up and also threatened to take away my phone as they were being led by manager Arafat. Producer D’mario is being charged of simple robbery SDREF: 66/12/01/2023 Jupiter Lee

When Producer D’mario was contacted, he denied the allegations saying he sent the singer his song adding this was his first time to hear allegations that he had beaten the rising singer.