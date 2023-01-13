Today, Spice Diana will hold her Live concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval and she is working with a new events company in Uganda on the stage and production.

ATS Events is considerably new in the concert business and by the look of things, they are looking forward to changing the known norm of stage production and lighting.

This has already been witnessed by the display showcased on the lit stage at Spice Diana’s concert where several artists are expected to perform.

Information reaching this website indicates that most of the equipment used to set up the gigantic stage was imported from abroad specifically for this concert.

While inspecting the stage set up, Spice Diana herself was quite pleased with the good job her team has done to create such a magnificent platform to showcase her talent.

Several netizens as well have expressed their surprise having taken a look at the photos that were shared on social media last night.

What is left now is to see if the performances will match the standard that has been set by ATS Events.

Take a gaze below: (Credits: Xzent Montage)