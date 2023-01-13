Former Route entertainment singer Vivian Tendo is eventually off the single’s radar after she was proposed to by the love of her life.

Vivian Tendo’s marriage proposal was held in Nairobi, Kenya at a magnificent venue with a beautiful water body view where the love of her life went down to one of his knees and popped the question; “Will You Marry Me?”

The “Hajjat Wa Hajji” singer replied positively to the proposal and accepted to get engaged to her personal person.

Her engagement has come with a lot of mixed reactions with some saying it is a video shoot for one of her songs that will be released very soon.

However, based on the information we gathered from Vivian Tendo’s close friends, they disclosed and confirmed to us that is not a video shoot.

They stressed that it is the reality that the singer is officially taken and more serious traditional martial functions will be held very soon before the year ends.

When we asked what happened to her affair with Wakiso Giants boss, Musa Atagenda, we were tipped that they parted ways on issues that were deemed personal and confidential.

For now, we congratulate Vivian Tendo and her new catch on taking a serious step in their love life!