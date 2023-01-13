According to Dixon Bond Okello, an award-winning events security guru, here are two blunders artists usually make when performing on stage:

Asking revelers to suddenly get closer to the stage, when the vibe is high, especially in an overcrowded concert

This can lead to a serious stampede or crush as barriers are already set up to control crowds. When a crowd surges, the force can be strong enough to bend steel.

It can also hit people from two directions: one from the back of the crowd pushing forward and another from the front of the crowd trying to escape.

If some people have fallen, causing a pileup, pressure can even come from above. Caught in the middle are people’s bodies.

Honestly, the sudden surge of “excitement” can’t be controlled by the security deployed. Artists should always respect crowd control protocols.

Throwing T-shirts and Caps to the revelers from the stage

This is another barbaric habit that must not be condoned. The sudden surge forward is very dangerous as some revelers can be knocked down/fall and be stepped on leading to serious injuries or even death.

This mainly happens, when the sponsor of the event gets on stage and the artiste wants to impress them.

Let’s keep our Events/ Concerts safe. Kindly follow the crowd control protocols put in place.