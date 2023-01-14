The stand-up comedy duo that consists of Bobi Brown and Nilo Nilo is reportedly said to have fallen out due to misunderstandings that are yet to be established

Based on reports, Bobi Brown shared a video on their Facebook page as he was performing at night hangout with his new partner.

Bobi Brown had previously confirmed the breakup while appearing in a local TV interview saying that the fallout stemmed from the expiration of their working agreement.

He reasoned that they had agreed to work for 7 years as a duo since 2015 and when the time elapsed, they called it quits.

Bobby Brown and Nilo Nilo are no longer working together. And this is because of our contract. We agreed to part ways after 7 years and since we started working together in 2015, the relationship is over. We parted ways in a good way and there is no beef. Bobi Brown

During the interview, Bobi Brown was asked to explain rumors of having parted ways over issues involving money.

He commented on them saying his partner was greedy for money and wanted to control the group.

Bobi added that he faced a lot of challenges to make their brand recognized with Nilo Nilo as he always put in a lot of effort.