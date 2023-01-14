Since June 2022, there have been speculations suggesting that Sheila ‘Salta’ Saltofte was on the verge of quitting NBS TV but she came up and trashed the reports.

The rumors arose following Sheila Salta’s absentia from the NBS TV Katch Up show that she hosts as a new face of Galaxy FM presenter Viana Indi was seen filling in for her.

The reports made rounds with information revealing that she had decided to take a break from TV to focus on her personal life, raising her son, and emceeing at different gigs.

In her own words, she explained that the rumours were baseless and untrue.

She maintained that she is still working with the Naguru-based TV station which she joined in 2020 from Urban Television where she was presenting the “527 on Urban” show to replace Anita Fabiola.

The new update that we have landed on is that Sheila Salta has joined NRG radio Kenya.

She is set to get underway with her duties on Monday 16th January as the “Drive” show presenter which runs from Monday to Friday.

She will be co-hosting the show with Dj Vans and Seanpreezy. She is, however, yet to bid farewell to NBS TV.

See more On to the next one , am excited to announce to be signed with @nrgradioug @nrgradiokenya as the Radio presenter for the Drive show from 3-7pm from Monday to Friday . I kick off with my own show on Monday with Dj vans and @seanpreezyy . Tune in to 106.5fm in Uganda #RadioPresenter pic.twitter.com/6UopEW4PZz — SALTA (@sheilasalta) January 13, 2023

Congratulations Sheila Salta on your new gig!