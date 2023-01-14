Singer Sophie Nantongo has come clean following accusations of fraud from one of her clients identified as Stanley.

Stanley accused Sophie Nantogo of swindling his money worth Shs11m after she failed to fulfill her promise of helping him fly to the USA through her company.

He explained that he met Sophie Nantongo in June and discussed flying him to America by October but till now, nothing has come to pass.

Following Nantongo’s failure to fulfill her promise, Stanley was forced to drag her to Jinja Road Police in December demanding a refund of his money.

While addressing the media, Sophie Nantongo admitted knowing Stanley and accepted having received Shs11m from him.

She narrated that she was linked with Stanley through his sister and her job was to get him a USA visa and not a job as he because her company doesn’t provide labor services.

I know that man Stanley because his sister is a close friend. We received his money but through the company and not me individually. We wanted to help him get a US visa and not a job because my company doesn’t provide labor services. However, the partner company in the US postponed the program and we found ourselves tied. Since we had nothing to do, he felt conned and he ran to the Police where I was summoned. I explained to them what had actually happened and they told us to come up with devised payment plan after a mutual understanding. Sophie Nantongo

She added that she was surprised to see Stanley in the media before the date for the next payment had actually arrived.

The singer said that she has no problem with paying back his money and she indeed will.