At 26 years old, you would not imagine Sheilah Carol Gashumba’s face when she was still a child, would you? We look at some of her photos from the past.

By now, it is clear that Sheilah Gashumba – once a young child with big dreams of becoming one of the best TV presenters in the country – has achieved some of her dreams.

Her brand keeps growing as it expands from a media personality to a socialite, to an influencer, and now a businesswoman following the launch of GashLuxe.

A bit of controversy here and there but Sheilah is only human and here is a little proof to remind you of what she looked like as a young child: