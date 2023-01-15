At 26 years old, you would not imagine Sheilah Carol Gashumba’s face when she was still a child, would you? We look at some of her photos from the past.

By now, it is clear that Sheilah Gashumba – once a young child with big dreams of becoming one of the best TV presenters in the country – has achieved some of her dreams.

Her brand keeps growing as it expands from a media personality to a socialite, to an influencer, and now a businesswoman following the launch of GashLuxe.

A bit of controversy here and there but Sheilah is only human and here is a little proof to remind you of what she looked like as a young child:

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

