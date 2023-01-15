Sources close to songstress Vivian Tendo Ntubiro have confirmed that the photos and videos that made rounds on social media showing her being proposed to are real and that she is now officially engaged.

Not for the first time, Vivian Tendo appeared in photos that suggested that she is now somebody’s wife to be but this time it is serious.

On Thursday 12th January 2023, photos showing the singer and an unidentified man on his knees while proposing to her made rounds on social media.

Immediately, netizens spread the word that the photos were taken at a video shoot of one of her new music projects.

To the photos, Vivian Tendo added the caption, “I never liked my last name anyway.”

According to her friends though, the engagement is real and the man in the photos is her lover with whom they have secretly been dating.

The sources further reveal that preparations for further marital ceremonies are underway ahead of a holy matrimonial wedding that is likely to come up in a few months to come.

Just in April 2022, Tendo revealed how she was not ready to settle down for marriage and netizens believe she was only trying so hard to keep her private affairs out of the public eye.

We cannot wait to see her walk down the aisle. Sorry secret admires. Better luck with your next catch!