The second week of January 2023 saw quite a number of mind-gripping stories in Uganda; the biggest of them being the Pretty Nicole saga in which the teenager was beaten by fellow females over a man.
The music circles as well were treated to the leaked Frank Gashumba audio in which he was heard exposing her daughter Sheilah Gashumba for disrespecting him and taking a swipe at her boyfriends whom he labeled as “broke.”
Anita Fabiola got closer to holy matrimony in a heavy gomesi made of Dolce & Gabbana fabric before Spice Diana wrapped up the exciting week with a stage and performance to remember at her concert held at Lugogo Cricket Oval.
Below are the top 10 articles you read the most this week:
- Police confirm hunt for girls seen beating another over a man in viral video
- The girl blames herself for what happened to her – Police on Pretty Nicole
- Frank Gashumba Vents About Sheilah’s Tattoos, Disrespect and Broke Boyfriends
- Celebrities react to the viral video of a girl being beaten by women over a man
- AUDIO: Frank Gashumba’s scorching revelation about Sheilah Gashumba’s disrespect towards him
- Sheilah Gashumba Speaks Out On Frank Gashumba’s Audio
- Sili Regular! Spice Diana claims to have the sexiest legs and thighs in Uganda
- TAKEN! Vivian Tendo Dumps Musa Atagenda, Gets Engaged To New Catch
- Spice Diana Concert: Gigantic Stage Mesmerizes Fans (PHOTOS)
- Anita Fabiola’s Dolce and Gabbana Kuhingira gomesi material was bought in Turkey
Thank you for following. We wish you a blessed week ahead!