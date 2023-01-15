The second week of January 2023 saw quite a number of mind-gripping stories in Uganda; the biggest of them being the Pretty Nicole saga in which the teenager was beaten by fellow females over a man.

The music circles as well were treated to the leaked Frank Gashumba audio in which he was heard exposing her daughter Sheilah Gashumba for disrespecting him and taking a swipe at her boyfriends whom he labeled as “broke.”

Anita Fabiola got closer to holy matrimony in a heavy gomesi made of Dolce & Gabbana fabric before Spice Diana wrapped up the exciting week with a stage and performance to remember at her concert held at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Below are the top 10 articles you read the most this week:

  • Police confirm hunt for girls seen beating another over a man in viral video
  • The girl blames herself for what happened to her – Police on Pretty Nicole
  • Frank Gashumba Vents About Sheilah’s Tattoos, Disrespect and Broke Boyfriends
  • Celebrities react to the viral video of a girl being beaten by women over a man
  • AUDIO: Frank Gashumba’s scorching revelation about Sheilah Gashumba’s disrespect towards him
  • Sheilah Gashumba Speaks Out On Frank Gashumba’s Audio
  • Sili Regular! Spice Diana claims to have the sexiest legs and thighs in Uganda
  • TAKEN! Vivian Tendo Dumps Musa Atagenda, Gets Engaged To New Catch
  • Spice Diana Concert: Gigantic Stage Mesmerizes Fans (PHOTOS)
  • Anita Fabiola’s Dolce and Gabbana Kuhingira gomesi material was bought in Turkey
Thank you for following. We wish you a blessed week ahead!

