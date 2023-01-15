The second week of January 2023 saw quite a number of mind-gripping stories in Uganda; the biggest of them being the Pretty Nicole saga in which the teenager was beaten by fellow females over a man.

The music circles as well were treated to the leaked Frank Gashumba audio in which he was heard exposing her daughter Sheilah Gashumba for disrespecting him and taking a swipe at her boyfriends whom he labeled as “broke.”

Anita Fabiola got closer to holy matrimony in a heavy gomesi made of Dolce & Gabbana fabric before Spice Diana wrapped up the exciting week with a stage and performance to remember at her concert held at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Below are the top 10 articles you read the most this week:

Police confirm hunt for girls seen beating another over a man in viral video

The girl blames herself for what happened to her – Police on Pretty Nicole

Frank Gashumba Vents About Sheilah’s Tattoos, Disrespect and Broke Boyfriends

Celebrities react to the viral video of a girl being beaten by women over a man

AUDIO: Frank Gashumba’s scorching revelation about Sheilah Gashumba’s disrespect towards him

Sheilah Gashumba Speaks Out On Frank Gashumba’s Audio

Sili Regular! Spice Diana claims to have the sexiest legs and thighs in Uganda

TAKEN! Vivian Tendo Dumps Musa Atagenda, Gets Engaged To New Catch

Spice Diana Concert: Gigantic Stage Mesmerizes Fans (PHOTOS)

Anita Fabiola’s Dolce and Gabbana Kuhingira gomesi material was bought in Turkey

