Early on Monday morning, former Miss Uganda Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai announced the arrival of her second child, a boy she named Aaryan Levi Allibhai.

“It’s a Boy! Meet Aaryan Levi Allibhai our lil bundle is finally here and I can’t express how much joy and relief I feel,” she wrote on social media.

Sylvia Namutebi gave birth at Rosewell Hospital in Kampala and she is in perfect together with her new bundle of joy.

She thanked her family and friends for the well-wishes and prayers and the medical at the hospital for making her birth experience a positive one.

“Hubby and I are grateful for all the prayers from friends and family. A special thanks goes to the medical team at Roswell Hospital that made my birthing experience a positive one. We are overjoyed to welcome our little bundle to the world.”

Congratulations to the Allibhais!