Leone Island Music Empire boss Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has apologized to his fans in Moroto, Karamoja region for failing to perform at a show.

Jose Chameleone was set to perform at a show dubbed Moroto Music concert which was organized by Mula Entertainment but the singer failed to show face.

His Facebook post reveals that he had a delayed flight and ended up getting missing the concert.

He has since apologized for the unfortunate incident which was beyond his control and promised to show face the next time when everything gets back to order.

MOROTO, I was disappointed too when the flights didn’t make me through, I tried though. It’s just very unfortunate that the flights to come were not available as we earlier expected. Will is power I am sure that I am coming to do what we have to do anytime soon. Let the propaganda be just talk we shall Music soon!! My sincere apologies – I will make it up!! Jose Chameleone

Next month, Jose Chameleone is set to hold a concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval dubbed “Gwanga Mujje”.