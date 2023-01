A couple of weeks after welcoming her firstborn to the world, Karole Kasita has shared the nearly nude photos she took while she was pregnant.

On 4th January 2023, Ugandan dancehall singer Karole Kasita welcomed her first child to the world. She has released the photos from her maternity photoshoot.

To one of the photos, she reveals how she is now ready to resume her music career following the long maternity break that she took while preggers.

Take a gaze at the photos below: