Part of King Michael, real name Michael Mugwanya’s plans this year is to hold a concert at one of the biggest concert venues in Uganda, Lugogo Cricket Oval.

For all the years he has been doing music, King Michael a.k.a DJ Michael has never held a concert at a venue as big as the Oval.

Last year, his mini album launch held at Cubana lounge to celebrate his 40th birthday attracted a few close friends and fans and he revealed plans of holding a concert this year.

When he mentioned that he was planning to hold it at Lugogo Cricket Oval, there were a few murmurs and a few shocked faces.

His fellow artists including Vyper Ranking as well expressed their surprise and disbelief in his statements.

While performing at Spice Diana’s concert on Friday, the Muko Muko singer maintained that his plans have not changed and that he will achieve his dream later this year.

“I call upon all of you my friends to return to this venue when I hold my concert. We must humble Lugogo cricket Oval,” he yelled amid his performance.

The venue is one of the biggest concert venues in Uganda and has witnessed a couple of flopped concerts even from international artists in recent months.

Whether King Michael can go on and stage a successful concert there remains to be seen as we await communication on the concert dates.