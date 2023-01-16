Ugandan deejay DJ Lito, real name Ronald Ssekitooleko, was awarded the Best African Deejay gong at the AFRIMA awards over the weekend.

It was a night of pride for Ugandans at The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)ceremony which was held on Sunday night at the 15,000-seat Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal.

Dj Lito made history as the first ever East African Deejay to win this prestigious award, Best African Dj.

He garnered more votes than the other nominees in the Best African Dj category according to a representative from a worldwide known auditing company, Pricewaterhousecoopers (PWC) which was responsible for examining the voting system used by AFRIMA to select winners.

Accompanied by his manager Nyshar Bridgette on stage he said, “I want to thank my fellow Ugandans for the whelming support and votes”.

He also dedicated the award to the deejays fraternity in Uganda.

Broad casting live on 104 TV stations in more than 84 countries around the world, the awarding ceremony also featured Nigerian global music superstars P-Square and other Nigerian singers Tiwa Savage, Eltee Skhillz, Pheelz, Fave, Asake, among others.

These were joined by a league of other African talents to perform at the main awards ceremony at the 15,000-seat Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal.

Congratulations DJ Lito.