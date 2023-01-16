Vivian Tendo’s husband-to-be Moses Tinsely has marked the singer’s birthday in the most special way.

In a post on social media, Moses Tinsely showered the “Hajjati Wa Hajji” singer with praises and sweet words as she celebrated her 25th birthday.

He asked the Lord to grant her extraordinary divine favor and grace as she starts a new year in her life.

Moses Tinsely added that he hopes Vivian Tendo will soar on her wings like an eagle in every endeavor and calling that God has placed upon her.

While wishing her a happy birthday, Vivian welcomed the blessings as she reciprocated with the same favor toward the love of her life.

On this day, she was born! A radiant and beautiful soul. Humble & selfless heart. Through your gift/talent, many lives have found love and a sense of belonging. Organizing sports and sharing gifts with the less privileged in schools and streets has helped children and youths to evidently experience God’s love. You face each day with a new smile, determined to grow and glow against the odds. Happy birthday, my Love. Moses Tinsely

Last week, Vivian Tendo took us by surprise when she shared photos of engagement on her socials.