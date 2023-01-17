Dembe FM presenter and KT Events PRO Edward Ssendikandiwa alias Eddie Sendi has confirmed the postponement of King Saha’s concert.

A few days back, rumor made rounds disclosing that King Saha’s concert that was slated to take place on the 14th of February 2023 had been pushed forward.

The rumors were yet to be confirmed until the past weekend during the “Talk N Talk” show when Eddie Sendi made the confirmation public.

He explained that he paid a visit to the recovering Mansoor Ssemanda alias King Saha and had a detailed chat with him.

Eddie Sendi stressed that following the chat they held with King Saha and KT Events boss, Musa Kavuma they figured out that it wouldn’t be possible within the remaining period of time to run a successful show.

He pointed out how the artist needs enough rest to fully recover from his recent ailment.

He stated that Musa Kavuma explained how between now and 14th February wouldn’t provide enough time for King Saha to do rehearsals and also involve himself in promoting the show.

Apparently, singer King Saha is still on bed rest, however, the promoter is yet to announce the day when new dates for the concert.

Rumour, however, has it that it could be held around April.