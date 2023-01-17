Spice Diana has questioned whether those criticizing her live performance at her recently concluded concert wanted her to sing like Celine Dion or Beyonce.

Lugogo Cricket Oval was well lit at Spice Diana, real name Hajarah Namukwaya Diana’s concert on 13th January 2023.

“Tobuzabuzibwa this is SPICE DIANA NOT BEYONCÉ” Spice Diana

So many positives were picked up by the music fans including the gigantic stage that was set up by ATS Events, the fashion, and the considerably good lighting.

There were also a couple of low points the highlight of which, according to several music critics, was Spice Diana’s inability to sing well alongside the live band.

Through Snapchat on Monday night, the Source Management artists questioned if people were expecting her to pull off Beyonce or Celine Dion’s vocal prowesses.

“My concert was too big and expensive production for haters to handle. 1 understand your pain mbu live band tebyanyumye did you expect m to sing like Celine Dion? I am spice Diana. Or you expected a semi-live like your other…” she wrote.

“You can listen to my recorded songs on YouTube, if you wanted perfection. Meanwhile, it was my 4th concert so my gadgets came expecting me to sing like I did. That’s why a spice Diana fan will always turn up (to) enjoy me. Contented and not bothered.

“So y’all witches byabasaze. Ok, talk about the numbers, the stage, lighting, costumes. You can’t. coz everything was 10 over 10 minus nothing. For the first time in 6 months have had some good sleep, let me go back to sleep again.”

She further applauded the lighting at the concert noting that even people with Android phones managed to get good content.

“Shots (fire emoji), olaba nowa android yafunye content,” she added. Her comments have attracted more criticism from netizens who now demand an apology.