Pretty Nicole’s offender, 18-year-old Queen Kaftah has been remanded to Luzira prison for ‘Aggravated Torture’ and will reappear before the court on 31st January 2023.

On 9th January 2023, a viral video in which three females appeared beating up Pretty Nicole made rounds on social media.

Rumors followed revealing that Nicole was being beaten for allegedly snatching a man who belonged to her friend Queen Kaftah.

Kaftah was arrested by police and remanded till today (17th January) when she was arraigned before the Kira Chief Magistrate’s Court for the hearing of her case.

According to the prosecution, on 8th January 2023 Kaftah and others still on the run inflicted injuries on Pretty Nicole (15), causing her grievous harm on accusations that she fell in love with Kaftah’s boyfriend, Derrick Lwanga.

At the end of the hearing, the judge slapped Queen Kaftah with “Aggravated Torture” charges and remanded her to Luzira prison until 31st January.

In a video that made rounds on social media, a sorry-looking Queen Kaftah admitted to beating Pretty Nicole but asked for forgiveness from her family.

“I just want to say sorry from the bottom of my heart. We are not perfect, we make mistakes but if she (Nicole) still has space for me in her heart, she should please forgive me,” Queen Kaftah said with tears rolling down her eyes.