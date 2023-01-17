Buganda Road Court has dropped the Computer Misuse charges that were slapped on TikToker Tracy Nalubowa and tweep John Kelton Ssentamu.

Tracy Nalubowa was dragged to court and detained for allegedly disturbing the peace of the late Gen. Elly Tumwiine when she recorded a clip of herself mocking the late.

John Kelton Ssentamu was also detained on allegations of throwing a bleaching dig at the speaker of Parliament Hon. Anita Among towards the end of last year.

The two have been set free following the court’s nullification of the 2011 section 25 act in Computer Misuse Law that was recently amended and passed by the head of state.

The nullification of the law came after a section of lawyers challenged the court saying it was depriving the public of freedom of speech.