In reply to a Joseph Kony parody account, Rickman Manrick referred to him as his “dad” before announcing his forthcoming EP dubbed ‘Unconditional Love’.

For a couple of days now, Derrick Ddungu a.k.a Rickman has been in the media following statements made by his girlfriend’s father Frank Gashumba.

While exposing how her daughter is disrespectful to him, Frank revealed that Sheilah Gashumba also has bad taste and always falls for broke men.

He described her boyfriends as thugs and that they have hair similar to infamous rebel Joseph Kony’s.

Rickman has since been described as “Kony” or “Kony’s Son” something that he seems to be taking lightly as banter.

While announcing his new EP, Rickman cheekily responded to a Facebook post from the Kony parody account and revealed that his new music will heal wounds.

“Thank you dad but now I have to repair the relationship with my people from northern Uganda who you treated so bad. I know I can’t fix the pain but I will try to heal the wounds with music and pray for the loved ones they lost in the war. You have to beg for forgiveness from our people and from the Lord otherwise I will not invite you to the wedding. #unconditionallove EP dropping soon,” Rickman wrote.