Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) has announced that they are to hold an Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday 20th January 2023 at the Uganda National Theatre.

The announcement was made today during a press conference that was held at their headquarters in Bukoto.

During the press conference, they invited all members under UPRS to attend the AGM saying the meeting will help in mitigating ways of how they can do better and bring about growth towards the association.

According to Robert Ssemakula one of the board directors stressed that during this year’s AGM, they will present an audited accounting report for the last four years prepared by qualified independent auditors.

Why Vyper Ranking contemplates quitting UMA See more

We invite all our members to attend so you can contribute to the discussion towards the growth of UPRS. For the first time, we will present an audited accounting report for the last 4 years, prepared by qualified independent auditors. Robert Ssemakula

At the AGM, a new campaign dubbed ‘Friends of Ugandan Music’ will be launched with the aim of improving music users’ compliance towards the copyright music license payments which will increase the royalties to be paid to the right owners.

Ragga Dee has also tasked Ugandan musicians to register under UPRS and asked them to declare their works benefit from their music.