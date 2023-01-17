2023 starts off just like 2022 started off for Viboyo with the release of the 2022 Rap Up in which he creatively and hilariously sings about the social, political, and economic happenings in Uganda the past year.

For the most part of 2022, Viboyo Oweyo, real name Moses Nsubuga, was minding his business with Swangz Avenue – an entertainment label he has done great things with.

Musically, he has not released much music since the 2021 Rap Up but he has been in our faces with his TikTok Tales in which he talks about the unheard-of stories that happen behind the scenes of the creation of big projects from the past.

Viboyo mourns the late Swangz Avenue artist, Sera

He returns musically with this action-packed 11-minute song in which he narrates the highlights of 2021 in the entertainment world and political spheres in Uganda.

The veteran rapper sings about the drama, serious and funny moments that rocked the media since the start of last year and it is a song you will want to listen to if you need a recap of the moments about last year that you might have forgotten.

Produced by Viboyo himself and Pius Kiddu Juuko at Itals Productions, this is the rapper’s 11th RapUP that he has done.

Take a listen to the Clean Edit version below: