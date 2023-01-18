Flavia Tumusiime points out the importance of friendship, God, and effort in keeping her marriage with Andrew Kabuura going.

Flavia Tumusiime and Andrew Kabuura walked down the aisle to officially become husband and wife at a glamorous wedding on 12th January 2019.

Their marriage has since faced several highs and lows including a cheating scandal in which Andrew Kabuura was accused in September 2021.

Despite the public opinion advising Flavia Tumusiime to ditch the TV presenter, she stuck with him and the rest is history.

Netizens have since wondered what made her stay despite the cheating scandal and how she manages to keep her marriage in check.

“What has kept your marriage moving? May God bless and protect you and your family?” a fan asked during a Q&A session on Instagram

The ‘Island Discs’ show presenter revealed that God is always at the center of their union and that she always reminds herself of the values and purpose of their marriage.

She also pointed out that good friendship is something very important in their bond and that they both ensure they make effort to make it work.

Below are her four pointers on how to keep a marriage moving: