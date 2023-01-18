Off the current TikTok trend dubbed ‘Kabaka Mwanga’, rising dancehall singer Digital Wizard has crafted a new song to kickstart his 2023 journey.

Talented fast-rising singer Digital Wizard will not leave you seated as the visuals bring the ‘Nanyilira’ vibe to life.

With the trend having started with a simple TikTok video that went viral, Digital Wizard jumped into the studio and recorded a song about it.

Digital Wizard, real name Samanya Abas, is a fresh talent on the Ugandan music scene doing Dancehall music.

He is a gifted songwriter and musician doing mostly Afro-beat, Dancehall, and Zouk signed under Rain Muzik Group International.

Kabaka Mwanga song is a dancehall vibe with a catchy beat that will leave you at least on your feet or nodding your head.

The audio was produced by GZ Beats and the music video which features Luyinda Junior, the voice behind the viral ‘Kabaka Mwanga’ trend, was directed by Mota Films.

Watch the video below: