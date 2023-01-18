A video posted online showing Lydia Jazmine and former Uganda Cranes footballer Abdul Lumala has provoked rumors of the pair being a possible next celebrity couple.

Without a known lover to the public, singer Lydia Jazmine has always faced off with the media each time the question of who her boyfriend is has been brought up.

Several times, there have been rumors of her dating a couple of fellow celebrities including Eddy Kenzo and Fik Fameica but she has always trashed those allegations.

A new video that is making rounds on social media seems to have changed the attention of yet another popular public figure, a footballer identified as Abdul Lumala.

In the video, Lumala is seen shyly laughing as a friend records him together with Lydia Jazmine, and two other friends.

Lumala and Jazmine are seated next to each other at the table and the songstress flashes a peace sign when the camera gets to her.

The video has sparked rumors of a possible love affair between the pair although neither of the two has publicly said anything in relation to the speculations.

Aged 25, Abdul Lumala is a Ugandan professional footballer who formerly played as a forward for Egyptian club Pyramids and the Uganda national team.

He now plies his trade at Kitende-based UPL team Vipers SC for which he signed in 2022.