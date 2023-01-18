Not for the first time, Ugandan singer Pius Mayanja popularly known as Pallaso is crying foul of imposters using a fake number to scam people of their money.

Team Good Music singerPallaso has experienced several encounters with imposters who take money from people promising to perform at their gigs.

Yesterday, the self-style Sucker Free Boss again landed on an imposter using a fake number and claiming to be the singer just to scan people of their money.

Through social media, Pallaso cautioned people to be vigilant so as not to fall victim to such scammers.

Attention, please! So many people are being scammed by this number claiming to be me. This is not my number so please be cautious,” he wrote.

He mentioned that the person using the number is ruining his reputation and taking advantage of his fans.

“This is a fake person ruining my name and taking advantage of my fans.”

According to those close to his team, efforts to have the culprit apprehended must be underway. Beware!