Legend Production audio producer, sound engineer, and beat maker, Kahuji Isaac alias D’mario has cleared the air following allegations of assaulting a singer identified as Jupiter Lee.

About five days ago, Jupiter Lee appeared in the news accusing Producer D’mario and manager Arafat of conniving with some of their friends at his studio who beat him up and reportedly took his money, a sum of Shs200k, from his pockets forcefully.

He later dragged them to Katwe Police Station where they were charged of ‘simple robbery’ and demanded to be compensated Shs3m.

Speaking to Mbu.ug, D’mario acknowledged knowing Jupiter Lee saying he reached out to him requesting to work on a music project, something they managed to successfully do.

Producer D’mario goes on to explain that the project Jupiter Lee wanted to work on was a vulgar song and he tried to tell him to twist it into something good that would usher him better into the industry.

Jupiter, however, declined to heed D’mario’s advice and the latter went on to satisfy his urges.

D’mario further distanced himself from the accusations saying whatever Jupiter Lee accused him of is untrue and false and that the statements are aimed at tainting his image.

He maintained that he has never harmed anybody at his studio and that he is a simple man who loves peace and enjoys seeing everyone happy and cheerful.

He also revealed that he has since given Jupiter his song and no one is demanding the other.