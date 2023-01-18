Shakib Cham’s elder sister Shakirah has advised Mimi who claims to be lawfully married to her brother to let him live his life and enjoy his relationship with Zari Hassan in peace.

In December, Shakib Cham’s sister made a public appearance in which she castigated the media and the public for always bringing up the age difference between Zari and her brother.

She mentioned that it shouldn’t bother anyone as long the two people are in love and are both adults. It didn’t take long before another aged woman came out claiming to be lawfully wedded Shakib’s wife.

A lady identified as Mimi Shamirah Nalule Sembatya, a USA-based Ugandan businesswoman – produced a marriage certificate saying that she is still his wife.

Shakib and Mimi

She claimed that they officially got married in June 2016 and she even processed him a US visa in May 2017, as her husband. Shakib, however, ditched their marital home due to Zari’s persuasion.

Shakib’s sister is not happy with Mimi’s revelation and continued efforts towards reigniting the love spark that she had with Shakib.

Shakira maintains that Shakib is very happy with Zari and that Mimi should even consider getting a divorce at this point just to let Shakib live his life freely.

“If you are demanding a divorce from Shakib, I have given it to you on his behalf. You have continuously interfered with Shakib’s peace,” Shakirah revealed during an interview with Tawfiq Media Ug.

Shakira says that Mimi did not help Shakib in any way and she does not even understand why she is being clingy if he did not gain anything from her.

You did not benefit him in any way. He did not take your house or land, he has never harmed you in any way. Let the guy be. Don’t be too clingy,” she added.