Drink spiking is when someone puts drugs or alcohol into your drink without you knowing. The drugs used are mind-altering substances that affect how you behave.

So-called ‘date rape drugs’ may be used to spike a drink before a sexual assault. They are the most common drugs used to spike drinks.

How to avoid drink spiking:

If your drink has been spiked, it’s unlikely that you will see, smell or taste any difference. In most instances, the drug is dropped into their alcohol, or they inhale or suck it from the breasts of the women.

If you start to feel strange or drunker than you should be, get help immediately!

The following steps may help prevent drink spiking:

Never leave your drink unattended, and keep an eye on your friends’ drinks.

﻿Do not accept a drink from someone you do not know.

Consider sticking to bottled drinks like Bell, Tusker larger, Nile Special, etc, and avoiding punch bowls or jugs of cocktails (especially if you have not bought them yourself)

Don’t give out your address to someone you have just met.

If you think your drink has been tampered with, do not drink it. Tell a trusted friend or relative immediately.

Before going out, let someone know where you are going and what time you expect to be home.

﻿Make plans for your journey home.

Avoid taking expensive equipment with you or anything that could be a target for thieves.

If you’re traveling abroad, be aware of the local area and where you can find help.

There are various drugs used for spiking drinks, but the most common in Uganda are GHB and Rohypnol, which can easily be bought from pharmacies with a doctor’s prescription.

Always be alert, especially in bars around Acacia Avenue, Ntinda, Makindye, Kiwatule, and Entebbe.